March 19, 2022, 06:53:52 PM
Author Topic: intergalactic anti russian war protest  (Read 48 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 03:12:00 PM »
.....by the Russians!

Putin will probably destroy the landing pad so they have trouble getting home!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60804949
