Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 19, 2022, 06:53:52 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
intergalactic anti russian war protest
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: intergalactic anti russian war protest (Read 48 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 447
intergalactic anti russian war protest
«
on:
Today
at 03:12:00 PM »
.....by the Russians!
Putin will probably destroy the landing pad so they have trouble getting home!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60804949
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...