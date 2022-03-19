Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Not good
Robbso
Robbso


March 19, 2022, 12:42:40 PM
Middlesbrough FC reveal £30m losses as club's finances are rocked by covid-19 pandemic.
Winston
Winston


Reply #1 on: Today at 10:04:44 AM
Its not good but its not a disaster either

Obviously covid and no fans played a part but wages seemed to be the other stand out reason
