March 21, 2022, 04:19:04 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Not good
Author
Topic: Not good (Read 230 times)
Robbso
Posts: 15 988
Not good
March 19, 2022, 12:42:40 PM »
Middlesbrough FC reveal £30m losses as club's finances are rocked by covid-19 pandemic.
Winston
Posts: 809
Re: Not good
Today
at 10:04:44 AM »
Its not good but its not a disaster either
Obviously covid and no fans played a part but wages seemed to be the other stand out reason
