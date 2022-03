headset

Online



Posts: 4 793





Posts: 4 793 No10 staff are told to prepare for general election next year « on: Today at 10:40:08 AM »



a proper toe to toe if it's called early



may the best party as usual win on the day!



we might now see what the labour party has to offer the voter



the is only so much hindsight you can listen to





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10630125/No10-staff-told-prepare-general-election-autumn-2023.html?ito=push-notification&ci=c2W interesting if true and ballsy in a certain type of way.a proper toe to toe if it's called earlymay the best party as usual win on the day!we might now see what the labour party has to offer the voterthe is only so much hindsight you can listen to Logged