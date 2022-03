headset

Online



Posts: 4 793





Posts: 4 793 William and Kate in tour storm: Duke and Duchess are forced to « on: Today at 08:08:51 AM »





I'm with the comments section - if they don't like our monarchy.



just withdraw any aid and help they get from us - fuck em if that's how they feel







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10629369/Duke-Duchess-forced-scrap-visit-Caribbean-trip.html#comments



scrap their first visit on Caribbean trip after villagers in Belize stage protest about 'colonialism'I'm with the comments section - if they don't like our monarchy.just withdraw any aid and help they get from us - fuck em if that's how they feel Logged