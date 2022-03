headset

Online



Posts: 4 793





Posts: 4 793 Former commons speaker John Bercow puts wife on furlough « on: Today at 08:00:36 AM »



only put is wife on furlough whilst having 400k in the bank.



not just a horrible man a greedy bastard to boot.



another politician type on the make.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10629057/John-Bercow-wife-furlough-despite-having-400-000-bank.html





Mr. Bercow found to be a 'serial bully' 'serial liar' by parliamentary watchdogonly put is wife on furlough whilst having 400k in the bank.not just a horrible man a greedy bastard to boot.another politician type on the make. Logged