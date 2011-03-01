Welcome,
Well done MFC....great gesture
Author
Topic: Well done MFC....great gesture
Pigeon droppings
Well done MFC....great gesture
Donating MFC share of FA Cup gat!e receipts to Ukraine fund
Robbso
Re: Well done MFC....great gesture
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Well done MFC....great gesture
Class - that's one heap of money
Minge
Re: Well done MFC....great gesture
Daft curly headed twat, fuck the scrounging cunts.
Shit happens, wars happen, cancer happens....just get the fuck on with your own shit and stop fucking crying
