March 18, 2022
Author Topic: Well done MFC....great gesture  (Read 66 times)
« on: Today at 05:04:07 PM »
Donating MFC share of FA Cup gat!e receipts to Ukraine fund  :like:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:07:53 PM »
 :like:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:13:14 PM »
Class - that's one heap of money
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:44:34 PM »
Daft curly headed twat, fuck the scrounging cunts.
Shit happens, wars happen, cancer happens....just get the fuck on with your own shit and stop fucking crying
