March 19, 2022, 03:12:25 PM
Chelsea ticket for sale
Ben G
Posts: 4 974


« on: Yesterday at 03:25:38 PM »
Ive been ill since Tuesday night and Im not going to make the game tomorrow.

Block 67 SW upper -£25

Youd have to pick up at my gaff and we can sort it out via PM

Cheers
Ben G
Ben G
Posts: 4 974


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:59:48 AM »
Bump !


Ben G
Minge
Posts: 10 877

Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:21:24 PM »
Pick me up, buy me a pint, drop me back off and your on 👍.
I'm at mordon, Sedgefield , 4pm will do
Ben G
Posts: 4 974


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:22:12 PM »
Winston !

Check ya email !

Ben G
Winston
Posts: 805


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:28:04 PM »
Wonder what this could be about? 🤷🏻‍♂️
Ben G
Posts: 4 974


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:29:19 PM »
PM not email.

Im hallucinating
Ben G
Ben G
Posts: 4 974


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:34:04 PM »
Too man !

Ben G
Winston
Posts: 805


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:47:17 PM »
Cheers for that Ben  :like:
