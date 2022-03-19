Welcome,
March 19, 2022, 03:12:13 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Chelsea ticket for sale
Author
Topic: Chelsea ticket for sale (Read 227 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 974
Chelsea ticket for sale
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:25:38 PM
Ive been ill since Tuesday night and Im not going to make the game tomorrow.
Block 67 SW upper -£25
Youd have to pick up at my gaff and we can sort it out via PM
Cheers
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 974
Re: Chelsea ticket for sale
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:59:48 AM
Bump !
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 877
Superstar
Re: Chelsea ticket for sale
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:21:24 PM
Pick me up, buy me a pint, drop me back off and your on 👍.
I'm at mordon, Sedgefield , 4pm will do
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 974
Re: Chelsea ticket for sale
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:22:12 PM
Winston !
Check ya email !
Winston
Online
Posts: 805
Re: Chelsea ticket for sale
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:28:04 PM
Wonder what this could be about? 🤷🏻♂️
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 974
Re: Chelsea ticket for sale
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:29:19 PM
PM not email.
Im hallucinating
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 974
Re: Chelsea ticket for sale
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:34:04 PM
Too man !
Winston
Online
Posts: 805
Re: Chelsea ticket for sale
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:47:17 PM
Cheers for that Ben
