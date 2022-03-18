Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 18, 2022, 04:31:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chelsea ticket for sale  (Read 32 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 969


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 03:25:38 PM »
Ive been ill since Tuesday night and Im not going to make the game tomorrow.

Block 67 SW upper -£25

Youd have to pick up at my gaff and we can sort it out via PM

Cheers
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 