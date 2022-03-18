Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 392





Posts: 7 392 P&O Ferries « on: March 18, 2022, 12:58:12 PM » So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world! Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 778





Posts: 45 778 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #2 on: March 18, 2022, 02:12:42 PM »





Brilliant stuff Theres a staunch brexiteer on another Boro message board bemoaning the fact he can only live in Spain for 90 days a year if he moved there nowBrilliant stuff Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

SuperBok

Offline



Posts: 834







Posts: 834 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #3 on: March 18, 2022, 02:57:12 PM » complete shithousery from P&O



In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties



and rightly so



I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus



cunts trick of the highest order Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 113





Posts: 3 113 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #4 on: March 18, 2022, 06:30:38 PM » Hull ferry was full of cheap Filipinos for years.

How the fuck do you replace the cheapest of the cheapest.

Needs competition. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 133





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 133Fred West ruined my wife Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #5 on: March 18, 2022, 08:37:49 PM » Quote from: SuperBok on March 18, 2022, 02:57:12 PM complete shithousery from P&O



In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties



and rightly so



I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus



cunts trick of the highest order



What SB said What SB said Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 526



Crabamity





Posts: 8 526Crabamity Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #6 on: March 19, 2022, 09:44:12 AM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on March 18, 2022, 12:58:12 PM So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!



Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.



When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 392





Posts: 7 392 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #7 on: March 19, 2022, 03:05:03 PM » Quote from: calamity on March 19, 2022, 09:44:12 AM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on March 18, 2022, 12:58:12 PM So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!



Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.



When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament

Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament

I'm not glorifying anybody loosing their jobs, I know too much what it's like. What I was doing was drawing attention to was the fact, the very same mouthpiece of the multi-millionaires who made a fortune out of Brexit, is kicking off about a situation he helped create. Don't forget I was also a seafarer too, so trust me my heart goes out to all the crews and families! I'm not glorifying anybody loosing their jobs, I know too much what it's like. What I was doing was drawing attention to was the fact, the very same mouthpiece of the multi-millionaires who made a fortune out of Brexit, is kicking off about a situation he helped create. Don't forget I was also a seafarer too, so trust me my heart goes out to all the crews and families! Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 814





Posts: 814 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #8 on: March 21, 2022, 08:46:58 PM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60821266 BBC reporting the new staff are on rates below £2 an hour Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 392





Posts: 7 392 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #9 on: March 21, 2022, 09:29:58 PM » Quote from: Winston on March 21, 2022, 08:46:58 PM



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60821266

BBC reporting the new staff are on rates below £2 an hour

As I posted over the road I worked for P&O Cruises, completely different company, but still governed by same regulations regarding nationality and pay. I was originally recruited due to my experience in theatre Automation, as P&O had the Ventura being built, their first Panamax plus liner with a four deck fully automated theatre space. After the set up and first cruising season and other contracts I went to Oriana for six months as a thank you as it was the cushiest gig in the fleet. However I was also the last European Head of Stage, and the hand over I did at end of contract was to an Indian member of crew. My pay was £70 odd per day, his was about £13! And that was top rate of pay for his rank and nationality. Guessing the number crunchers had a brain wave! As I posted over the road I worked for P&O Cruises, completely different company, but still governed by same regulations regarding nationality and pay. I was originally recruited due to my experience in theatre Automation, as P&O had the Ventura being built, their first Panamax plus liner with a four deck fully automated theatre space. After the set up and first cruising season and other contracts I went to Oriana for six months as a thank you as it was the cushiest gig in the fleet. However I was also the last European Head of Stage, and the hand over I did at end of contract was to an Indian member of crew. My pay was £70 odd per day, his was about £13! And that was top rate of pay for his rank and nationality. Guessing the number crunchers had a brain wave! Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 039





Posts: 1 039 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #11 on: March 21, 2022, 11:37:49 PM » its fucking happened ...deal with it ffs or fuck of fto fly me to north Korea Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow