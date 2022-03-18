Welcome,
March 27, 2022, 11:22:18 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
P&O Ferries
Author
Topic: P&O Ferries (Read 562 times)
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 392
P&O Ferries
«
on:
March 18, 2022, 12:58:12 PM »
So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 561
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #1 on:
March 18, 2022, 01:46:49 PM »
Scuttle the whole fleet.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 778
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #2 on:
March 18, 2022, 02:12:42 PM »
Theres a staunch brexiteer on another Boro message board bemoaning the fact he can only live in Spain for 90 days a year if he moved there now
Brilliant stuff
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
SuperBok
Posts: 834
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #3 on:
March 18, 2022, 02:57:12 PM »
complete shithousery from P&O
In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties
and rightly so
I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus
cunts trick of the highest order
kippers
Posts: 3 113
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #4 on:
March 18, 2022, 06:30:38 PM »
Hull ferry was full of cheap Filipinos for years.
How the fuck do you replace the cheapest of the cheapest.
Needs competition.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 133
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #5 on:
March 18, 2022, 08:37:49 PM »
What SB said
calamity
Posts: 8 526
Crabamity
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #6 on:
March 19, 2022, 09:44:12 AM »
Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.
When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 392
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #7 on:
March 19, 2022, 03:05:03 PM »
I'm not glorifying anybody loosing their jobs, I know too much what it's like. What I was doing was drawing attention to was the fact, the very same mouthpiece of the multi-millionaires who made a fortune out of Brexit, is kicking off about a situation he helped create. Don't forget I was also a seafarer too, so trust me my heart goes out to all the crews and families!
Winston
Posts: 814
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #8 on:
March 21, 2022, 08:46:58 PM »
BBC reporting the new staff are on rates below £2 an hour
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60821266
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 392
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #9 on:
March 21, 2022, 09:29:58 PM »
As I posted over the road I worked for P&O Cruises, completely different company, but still governed by same regulations regarding nationality and pay. I was originally recruited due to my experience in theatre Automation, as P&O had the Ventura being built, their first Panamax plus liner with a four deck fully automated theatre space. After the set up and first cruising season and other contracts I went to Oriana for six months as a thank you as it was the cushiest gig in the fleet. However I was also the last European Head of Stage, and the hand over I did at end of contract was to an Indian member of crew. My pay was £70 odd per day, his was about £13! And that was top rate of pay for his rank and nationality. Guessing the number crunchers had a brain wave!
Tintin
Posts: 454
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #10 on:
March 21, 2022, 10:45:08 PM »
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/mar/18/po-ferries-sackings-brexit-uk-eu-employment-law
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 039
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #11 on:
March 21, 2022, 11:37:49 PM »
its fucking happened ...deal with it ffs or fuck of fto fly me to north Korea
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 561
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #12 on:
March 22, 2022, 08:02:21 AM »
Rutters
Posts: 619
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #13 on:
March 22, 2022, 12:32:41 PM »
When even The Guardian say our employment laws are still aligned with the EU's, you have to take some notice.
And when the Party who were up in arms about restricting cheap foreign labour are now up in arms about allowing cheap foreign labour... you can't really take them seriously.
Winston
Posts: 814
Re: P&O Ferries
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:01:17 PM »
SWB, who are you voting for in the May elections?
