Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 388 P&O Ferries « on: March 18, 2022, 12:58:12 PM » So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world! Logged

Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #2 on: March 18, 2022, 02:12:42 PM »





Thereís a staunch brexiteer on another Boro message board bemoaning the fact he can only live in Spain for 90 days a year if he moved there now

Posts: 833 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #3 on: March 18, 2022, 02:57:12 PM » complete shithousery from P&O



In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties



and rightly so



I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus



cunts trick of the highest order Logged

Posts: 3 107 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #4 on: March 18, 2022, 06:30:38 PM » Hull ferry was full of cheap Filipinos for years.

How the fuck do you replace the cheapest of the cheapest.

Needs competition. Logged

What SB said

Crabamity





Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #6 on: March 19, 2022, 09:44:12 AM »



Might be against Brexit but I still donít understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.



When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament Might be against Brexit but I still donít understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament Logged

I'm not glorifying anybody loosing their jobs, I know too much what it's like. What I was doing was drawing attention to was the fact, the very same mouthpiece of the multi-millionaires who made a fortune out of Brexit, is kicking off about a situation he helped create. Don't forget I was also a seafarer too, so trust me my heart goes out to all the crews and families! I'm not glorifying anybody loosing their jobs, I know too much what it's like. What I was doing was drawing attention to was the fact, the very same mouthpiece of the multi-millionaires who made a fortune out of Brexit, is kicking off about a situation he helped create. Don't forget I was also a seafarer too, so trust me my heart goes out to all the crews and families! Logged

Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:46:58 PM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60821266 BBC reporting the new staff are on rates below £2 an hour Logged

Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:29:58 PM »



As I posted over the road I worked for P&O Cruises, completely different company, but still governed by same regulations regarding nationality and pay. I was originally recruited due to my experience in theatre Automation, as P&O had the Ventura being built, their first Panamax plus liner with a four deck fully automated theatre space. After the set up and first cruising season and other contracts I went to Oriana for six months as a thank you as it was the cushiest gig in the fleet. However I was also the last European Head of Stage, and the hand over I did at end of contract was to an Indian member of crew. My pay was £70 odd per day, his was about £13! And that was top rate of pay for his rank and nationality. Guessing the number crunchers had a brain wave! As I posted over the road I worked for P&O Cruises, completely different company, but still governed by same regulations regarding nationality and pay. I was originally recruited due to my experience in theatre Automation, as P&O had the Ventura being built, their first Panamax plus liner with a four deck fully automated theatre space. After the set up and first cruising season and other contracts I went to Oriana for six months as a thank you as it was the cushiest gig in the fleet. However I was also the last European Head of Stage, and the hand over I did at end of contract was to an Indian member of crew. My pay was £70 odd per day, his was about £13! And that was top rate of pay for his rank and nationality. Guessing the number crunchers had a brain wave! Logged