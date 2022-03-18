Squarewheelbike

P&O Ferries
« on: March 18, 2022, 12:58:12 PM »
So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!

Brilliant stuff Theres a staunch brexiteer on another Boro message board bemoaning the fact he can only live in Spain for 90 days a year if he moved there now

Re: P&O Ferries
« Reply #3 on: March 18, 2022, 02:57:12 PM »
complete shithousery from P&O



In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties



and rightly so



I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus



cunts trick of the highest order Logged

Re: P&O Ferries
« Reply #4 on: March 18, 2022, 06:30:38 PM »
Hull ferry was full of cheap Filipinos for years.

How the fuck do you replace the cheapest of the cheapest.

Needs competition. Logged

Posts: 1 131Fred West ruined my wife Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #5 on: March 18, 2022, 08:37:49 PM » Quote from: SuperBok on March 18, 2022, 02:57:12 PM complete shithousery from P&O



In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties



and rightly so



I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus



cunts trick of the highest order



What SB said What SB said Logged

Posts: 8 525Crabamity Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #6 on: March 19, 2022, 09:44:12 AM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on March 18, 2022, 12:58:12 PM So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!



Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.



When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament Logged

Posts: 7 388 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #7 on: March 19, 2022, 03:05:03 PM » Quote from: calamity on March 19, 2022, 09:44:12 AM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on March 18, 2022, 12:58:12 PM So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!



Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.



When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament

Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament

I'm not glorifying anybody loosing their jobs, I know too much what it's like. What I was doing was drawing attention to was the fact, the very same mouthpiece of the multi-millionaires who made a fortune out of Brexit, is kicking off about a situation he helped create. Don't forget I was also a seafarer too, so trust me my heart goes out to all the crews and families! I'm not glorifying anybody loosing their jobs, I know too much what it's like. What I was doing was drawing attention to was the fact, the very same mouthpiece of the multi-millionaires who made a fortune out of Brexit, is kicking off about a situation he helped create. Don't forget I was also a seafarer too, so trust me my heart goes out to all the crews and families! Logged

Re: P&O Ferries
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:46:58 PM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60821266
BBC reporting the new staff are on rates below £2 an hour