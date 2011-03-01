Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
P&O Ferries
Squarewheelbike
« on: Yesterday at 12:58:12 PM »
So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:46:49 PM »
Scuttle the whole fleet.
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:12:42 PM »
Theres a staunch brexiteer on another Boro message board bemoaning the fact he can only live in Spain for 90 days a year if he moved there now  :nige:


Brilliant stuff  monkey
SuperBok
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:57:12 PM »
complete shithousery from P&O

In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties

and rightly so

I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus

cunts trick of the highest order
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:30:38 PM »
Hull ferry was full of cheap Filipinos for years.
How the fuck do you replace the cheapest of the cheapest.
Needs competition.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:37:49 PM »
Quote from: SuperBok on Yesterday at 02:57:12 PM
complete shithousery from P&O

In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties

and rightly so

I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus

cunts trick of the highest order

What SB said  :like:
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:44:12 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 12:58:12 PM
So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!

Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.

When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:05:03 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:44:12 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 12:58:12 PM
So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!

Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.

When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament

I'm not glorifying anybody loosing their jobs, I know too much what it's like. What I was doing was drawing attention to was the fact, the very same mouthpiece of the multi-millionaires who made a fortune out of Brexit, is kicking off about a situation he helped create. Don't forget I was also a seafarer too, so trust me my heart goes out to all the crews and families!
