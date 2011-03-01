Squarewheelbike

Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:44:12 AM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 12:58:12 PM So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!

Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.



Might be against Brexit but I still dont understand people glorifying others losing their jobs. Especially when the one doing so was bemoaning their employment situation not so long back.



When are people going to learn that the 1% are their enemy, and they are on both sides of parliament

I'm not glorifying anybody loosing their jobs, I know too much what it's like. What I was doing was drawing attention to was the fact, the very same mouthpiece of the multi-millionaires who made a fortune out of Brexit, is kicking off about a situation he helped create. Don't forget I was also a seafarer too, so trust me my heart goes out to all the crews and families!