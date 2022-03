Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 386 P&O Ferries « on: Today at 12:58:12 PM » So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world! Logged

El Capitan

Brilliant stuff There’s a staunch brexiteer on another Boro message board bemoaning the fact he can only live in Spain for 90 days a year if he moved there nowBrilliant stuff Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

SuperBok

Posts: 833 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:57:12 PM » complete shithousery from P&O



In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties



and rightly so



I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus



cunts trick of the highest order Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 104 Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:30:38 PM » Hull ferry was full of cheap Filipinos for years.

How the fuck do you replace the cheapest of the cheapest.

Needs competition. Logged