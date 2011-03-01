Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
P&O Ferries
Squarewheelbike
Today at 12:58:12 PM
So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:46:49 PM
Scuttle the whole fleet.
El Capitan
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:12:42 PM
Theres a staunch brexiteer on another Boro message board bemoaning the fact he can only live in Spain for 90 days a year if he moved there now  :nige:


Brilliant stuff  monkey
SuperBok
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:57:12 PM
complete shithousery from P&O

In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties

and rightly so

I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus

cunts trick of the highest order
kippers
Reply #4 on: Today at 06:30:38 PM
Hull ferry was full of cheap Filipinos for years.
How the fuck do you replace the cheapest of the cheapest.
Needs competition.
