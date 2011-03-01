Welcome,
March 18, 2022, 07:25:26 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
P&O Ferries
Author
Topic: P&O Ferries (Read 81 times)
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 386
P&O Ferries
Today
at 12:58:12 PM »
So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 545
Re: P&O Ferries
Today
at 01:46:49 PM »
Scuttle the whole fleet.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 772
Re: P&O Ferries
Today
at 02:12:42 PM »
Theres a staunch brexiteer on another Boro message board bemoaning the fact he can only live in Spain for 90 days a year if he moved there now
Brilliant stuff
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
SuperBok
Offline
Posts: 833
Re: P&O Ferries
Today
at 02:57:12 PM »
complete shithousery from P&O
In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties
and rightly so
I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus
cunts trick of the highest order
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 104
Re: P&O Ferries
Today
at 06:30:38 PM »
Hull ferry was full of cheap Filipinos for years.
How the fuck do you replace the cheapest of the cheapest.
Needs competition.
