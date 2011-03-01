SuperBok

Re: P&O Ferries « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:57:12 PM » complete shithousery from P&O



In the UK if you want to make more than 100 people at risk of unemployment you have to submit a HR1 from to the governemnt months in advance or you get severe penalties



and rightly so



I believe P&O parent company are based in Cyprus



cunts trick of the highest order