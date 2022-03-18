Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: P&O Ferries  (Read 7 times)
« on: Today at 12:58:12 PM »
So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!
