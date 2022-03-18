Welcome,
March 18, 2022, 01:15:34 PM
P&O Ferries
Topic: P&O Ferries
Squarewheelbike
P&O Ferries
Today
at 12:58:12 PM »
So Farage is kicking off about the sacked P&O workers and their cheap foreign replacements. Can't do that to their French workers though, they're protected by EU legislation! Funny old world!
