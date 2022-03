Winston

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Chelsea ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Yesterday at 08:57:18 AM
What a time to play Chelsea



Hopefully no one ties themselves to a post like in last nights game in protest about oil or the twat who owns Chelsea



headset

Reply #2
Today at 10:52:10 AM



so the majority of the nation will be behind Boro at kick off



a couple of bets I will be placing amongst others are.







McNair to score 1st Boro 1 Chelsea 1- in 90 minutes - hopefully, a boro win afterward.



+



Out of pure Boro loyalty Jones's first Goal - Boro to win 2-1 in 90 minutes





+



Dael Fry to score anytime in 90 minutes.















He's only a poor little cockney - His face is all tattered and torn













UTFB !!!





