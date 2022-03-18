Winston

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Chelsea ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: Today at 08:57:18 AM » What a time to play Chelsea



Hopefully no one ties themselves to a post like in last nights game in protest about oil or the twat who owns Chelsea



Ill be watching on tv