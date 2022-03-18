Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 18, 2022, 09:34:08 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Chelsea ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Chelsea ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 6 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 806
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Chelsea ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
at 08:57:18 AM »
What a time to play Chelsea
Hopefully no one ties themselves to a post like in last nights game in protest about oil or the twat who owns Chelsea
Ill be watching on tv
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:59:53 AM by Winston
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...