|
headset
|
headsets on it again with another dabble on a £1 placepot + Single bet on the big one!
once more good luck folks and happy punting on Gold Cup Day!!
Single
Receipt No: P/
9. Pied Piper
Leg 1: 13:30 Cheltenham
17. Suprise Package
Leg 2: 14:10 Cheltenham
10. Hillcrest
Leg 3: 14:50 Cheltenham
7. Minella Indo
Leg 4: 3:30 Cheltenham (CH)
3. Bob And Co
Leg 5: 16:10 Cheltenham
5. Mount Ida
Leg 6: 16:50 Cheltenham
Placepot Totepool / 1 Line at £1.00 per line
and despite backing Minella Indo in my placepot -
My nap or bet for the winner in the gold cup is Royale Pagaille £1 e/w