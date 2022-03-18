Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Day 4 at Cheltenham = Gold Cup Day !!!  (Read 46 times)
« on: Today at 08:35:53 AM »
headsets on it again with another dabble on a £1 placepot + Single bet on the big one!

once more good luck folks and happy punting on Gold Cup Day!!


Single
Receipt No: P/

9. Pied Piper
Leg 1: 13:30 Cheltenham

17. Suprise Package
Leg 2: 14:10 Cheltenham

10. Hillcrest
Leg 3: 14:50 Cheltenham

7. Minella Indo
Leg 4: 3:30 Cheltenham (CH)

3. Bob And Co
Leg 5: 16:10 Cheltenham

5. Mount Ida
Leg 6: 16:50 Cheltenham

Placepot Totepool / 1 Line at £1.00 per line




and despite backing Minella Indo in my placepot -

My nap or bet for the winner in the gold cup is Royale Pagaille £1 e/w
Logged
