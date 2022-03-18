headset

Offline



Posts: 4 778





Posts: 4 778

Day 4 at Cheltenham = Gold Cup Day !!! « on: Today at 08:35:53 AM » headsets on it again with another dabble on a £1 placepot + Single bet on the big one!



once more good luck folks and happy punting on Gold Cup Day!!





Single

Receipt No: P/



9. Pied Piper

Leg 1: 13:30 Cheltenham



17. Suprise Package

Leg 2: 14:10 Cheltenham



10. Hillcrest

Leg 3: 14:50 Cheltenham



7. Minella Indo

Leg 4: 3:30 Cheltenham (CH)



3. Bob And Co

Leg 5: 16:10 Cheltenham



5. Mount Ida

Leg 6: 16:50 Cheltenham



Placepot Totepool / 1 Line at £1.00 per line









and despite backing Minella Indo in my placepot -



My nap or bet for the winner in the gold cup is Royale Pagaille £1 e/w