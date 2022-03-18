Welcome,
March 18, 2022, 09:33:55 AM
Middlesbrough FC announce 2022/23 early bird season
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough FC announce 2022/23 early bird season
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 778
Middlesbrough FC announce 2022/23 early bird season
«
on:
Today
at 08:23:12 AM »
time to get you season cards or renew them for those that already have one.
experience the day itself and get yourself off the sofa and stop using your firestick. (armchair supporters)
get down to the Riverside and back the lads live & direct
follow follow follow
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-fc-announce-202223-early-23420329#comments-wrapper
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 874
Superstar
Re: Middlesbrough FC announce 2022/23 early bird season
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:03:02 AM »
When they move the stadium and have heated seats I'll buy a ticket.
Fucking freezing stadium
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 978
Re: Middlesbrough FC announce 2022/23 early bird season
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:14:25 AM »
Theyve stopped the 3 year ones for some reason, I preferred that. I hope they leave my padded seat
Logged
Loading...