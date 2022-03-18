Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Middlesbrough FC announce 2022/23 early bird season  (Read 35 times)
on: Today at 08:23:12 AM
time to get you season cards or renew them for those that already have one.

experience the day itself and get yourself off the sofa and stop using your firestick. (armchair supporters) monkey

get down to the Riverside and back the lads live & direct :mido:

follow follow follow

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-fc-announce-202223-early-23420329#comments-wrapper
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:03:02 AM
When they move the stadium and have heated seats I'll buy a ticket.
Fucking freezing stadium
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:14:25 AM
Theyve stopped the 3 year ones for some reason, I preferred that. I hope they leave my padded seat rava
