headset

Offline



Posts: 4 778





Posts: 4 778 Chelsea scouting mission evoked memories for Wilder « on: Today at 08:12:28 AM »



he is right in one thing it is the place to be for football clubs.



I would say staying in the premier league is on par for a manager/club in getting into it from the championship. That's how tough it is.



Despite rating him as a manager i never expected him to have us chasing a playoff spot this year - so he is on a free hit as such with me this year. That said his pedigree will come with some expectation next year if we fail to go up this year. Its going to be tough and its going to go to the wire is my guess for the playoff spots.





Can we pull off another cup shock win - again another free hit in some respects, but it is about time we beat these dirty bastards in the cup. So who knows on Saturday with a rocking Riverside it might be our time to inflict some cup misery on Chelsea our luck has to change sometime in cup games against them.





OH CHRISSY WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR



roll-on 5.15 Saturday - we hate Chelsea - we hate Chelsea



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chelsea-scouting-mission-chris-wilder-23412054

despite this weekend's cup interest Wilder like the rest of us still has one eye on us reaching the premier league.he is right in one thing it is the place to be for football clubs.I would say staying in the premier league is on par for a manager/club in getting into it from the championship. That's how tough it is.Despite rating him as a manager i never expected him to have us chasing a playoff spot this year - so he is on a free hit as such with me this year. That said his pedigree will come with some expectation next year if we fail to go up this year. Its going to be tough and its going to go to the wire is my guess for the playoff spots.Can we pull off another cup shock win - again another free hit in some respects, but it is about time we beat these dirty bastards in the cup. So who knows on Saturday with a rocking Riverside it might be our time to inflict some cup misery on Chelsea our luck has to change sometime in cup games against them.OH CHRISSY WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIRroll-on 5.15 Saturday - we hate Chelsea - we hate Chelsea Logged