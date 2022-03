Pigeon droppings

Pigeon droppings
haha...protest at everton v skunks « on: Yesterday at 09:57:17 PM »



HUGE set of bolt cutters not up to the job.......still fastened securely! fastened himself to the goalposts with what looks like an industrial cable tie round his own neck!HUGE set of bolt cutters not up to the job.......still fastened securely! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:59:56 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

Infant Herpes





Ollyboro
Re: haha...protest at everton v skunks « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:44:00 PM » Bollocks. I stopped watching after 20 minutes when it dawned on me I couldn't give a fuck about either team and would rather go down the rabbit hole of getting Alexa to play loads of stuff. Wichita Lineman's definitely better than What You Fucking Doing, Assistant Ref?

headset
Re: haha...protest at everton v skunks « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:18:16 AM »



he has probably never been to a football match in his life - so a 3 yr ban won't hurt him/bother him - it will look good for the cops banning order numbers though



another dark day for football





comical in one sense - the problem is the publicity it draws means we will no doubt see more of this given the reach/publicity football has.he has probably never been to a football match in his life - so a 3 yr ban won't hurt him/bother him - it will look good for the cops banning order numbers thoughanother dark day for football Logged

Robbso
Re: haha...protest at everton v skunks « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:21:35 AM »





I wonder if he posts on here he has probably never been to a football match in his lifeI wonder if he posts on here Logged