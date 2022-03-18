Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 18, 2022
Topic: haha...protest at everton v skunks
Yesterday at 09:57:17 PM
Pigeon droppings
fastened himself to the goalposts with what looks like an industrial cable tie round his own neck!

HUGE set of bolt cutters not up to the job.......still fastened securely!  :alf:
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:59:56 PM
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:07:21 PM
Winston
Just seen it

Protesting against oil

Guess thats against the Geordie owners

Logged
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:44:00 PM
Ollyboro
Bollocks. I stopped watching after 20 minutes when it dawned on me I couldn't give a fuck about either team and would rather go down the rabbit hole of getting Alexa to play loads of stuff. Wichita Lineman's definitely better than What You Fucking Doing, Assistant Ref?
Logged
I know where you live
