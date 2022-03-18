Welcome,
March 18, 2022, 12:34:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
haha...protest at everton v skunks
Topic: haha...protest at everton v skunks
Pigeon droppings
haha...protest at everton v skunks
Yesterday
at 09:57:17 PM
fastened himself to the goalposts with what looks like an industrial cable tie round his own neck!
HUGE set of bolt cutters not up to the job.......still fastened securely!
Yesterday
at 09:59:56 PM by Pigeon droppings
Winston
Re: haha...protest at everton v skunks
Yesterday
at 10:07:21 PM
Just seen it
Protesting against oil
Guess thats against the Geordie owners
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: haha...protest at everton v skunks
Yesterday
at 10:44:00 PM
Bollocks. I stopped watching after 20 minutes when it dawned on me I couldn't give a fuck about either team and would rather go down the rabbit hole of getting Alexa to play loads of stuff. Wichita Lineman's definitely better than What You Fucking Doing, Assistant Ref?
I know where you live
