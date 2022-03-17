Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 17, 2022, 10:32:56 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
haha...protest at everton v skunks
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: haha...protest at everton v skunks (Read 22 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 445
haha...protest at everton v skunks
«
on:
Today
at 09:57:17 PM »
fastened himself to the goalposts with what looks like an industrial cable tie round his own neck!
HUGE set of bolt cutters not up to the job.......still fastened securely!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:59:56 PM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 805
Re: haha...protest at everton v skunks
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:07:21 PM »
Just seen it
Protesting against oil
Guess thats against the Geordie owners
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...