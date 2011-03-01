Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 18, 2022, 01:15:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Not feeling confident about Saturday  (Read 138 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 978


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:03:54 PM »
 lost

So Im going for 6-1 :homer: :mido:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 542



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:32:31 PM »
Trying to gauge what time to go to the pub..
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 629


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:57:42 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:32:31 PM
Trying to gauge what time to go to the pub..

Pick you up at half twelve as usual  klins
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 