Dana White says Paddy Pimblett has potential



one to watch but will become a hall of Famer like The Count himself







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17972301/dana-white-paddy-pimblett-ufc-london/





for any UFC fans out there this lad could be the next big thing from these shores ive watched him a couple of times - he does go for it I will give him that - the 'UFC' will test him. He comes from Micheal Bisping's neck of the woods and he was no mug in the octagon.