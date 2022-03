headset

Posts: 4 767 Dogsitter Jacqueline Durand, 22, left with skin hanging from face « on: Today at 09:25:20 AM »



a gruesome crime scene if that's what you want to call it.



they do look like Pitbulls and they do have kill in them.



A pretty lass going off the pictures and they have now left her in a bit of a mess the poor lass





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17973234/dogsitter-bitten-in-vicious-dog-attack/







