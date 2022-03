headset

Online



Posts: 4 765





Posts: 4 765 Chelsea fans chant Roman Abramovich songs before clashing with police « on: Today at 09:12:08 AM »



I would say they need to be careful singing that shit around town or I'm guessing they might get a response. Leading to some soapy bubble





i did chuckle at the banner about his frozen assets





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17973330/chelsea-fans-clash-police-lille-chant-abramovich/



no doubt we will be hearing it on Saturday from the ones that are coming to the Riverside.I would say they need to be careful singing that shit around town or I'm guessing they might get a response. Leading to some soapy bubblei did chuckle at the banner about his frozen assets Logged