kippers

Taking corners « on: Yesterday at 03:43:45 PM »



What's going on? Plus it also seems acceptable to take a throwing about 10 yards from where it went out.

I remember not so long ago, the ball had to be inside the quadrant. Now its seems its acceptable to be just close to it, intact a ginger Birmingham player last night placed the ball about 6 inches from the quadrant!!!

What's going on? Plus it also seems acceptable to take a throwing about 10 yards from where it went out.

Yet a hairs breadth will see you offside

Robbso

Re: Taking corners « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:29:52 PM »

I noticed that, I also remember Gaza getting bother at the riverside for doing the same thiing

Minge

Re: Taking corners « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:10:18 PM »



Just saying I snapped a knee ligament taking a corner .

Robbso

Re: Taking corners « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:54:11 PM »

Where were you taking it

headset

very true in what you say - especially with the offside rule that you mention that did give me a chuckle how they can be so strict on that rule.



very true in what you say - especially with the offside rule that you mention that did give me a chuckle how they can be so strict on that rule.

Bernie

Re: Taking corners « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:45:40 AM »



When the ball goes out for a goal kick, i'm sure that when i used to play the keeper had to take the goal kick from the side of the six yard box that the ball went out of play. Now i often see keepers going to the other side



On a similar subject;

When the ball goes out for a goal kick, i'm sure that when i used to play the keeper had to take the goal kick from the side of the six yard box that the ball went out of play. Now i often see keepers going to the other side

Bernie

Just found an answer to my own question



The goal-kick had to be taken from the half of the goal area nearest to the spot where the ball went out of play.[23] This requirement was removed in 1992, when it was permitted to take the goal-kick from any point within the goal-area. This change was made in order to "eliminate[] one of the common timewasting tactics".[24][25]



Not sure how it eliminates time wasting like?? Just found an answer to my own questionNot sure how it eliminates time wasting like?? Logged

Robbso

Re: Taking corners « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:49:25 PM »

Donít watch much footy then 30 years and you just noticed