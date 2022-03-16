a big total and a great second day with the bat for England. It would have been nice had we got the Windies 2 or 3 out for 71-1.
that said after recent and past tets you will take what's on the scoreboard.
a massive 3rd day of the test that might well tell us what outcome to expect at the end of today.
the draw or an England win is in play as things stand - the pitch favours batting - so its going to be a tough hard day for the bowlershttps://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/west-indies-v-england/36364