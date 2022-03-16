Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 18, 2022, 04:31:16 PM
Author Topic: Second Test  (Read 173 times)
Robbso
Posts: 15 979


« on: March 16, 2022, 09:00:59 AM »
2pm can we finally win a match. 
Minge
Posts: 10 874

Superstar


« Reply #1 on: March 16, 2022, 09:09:24 AM »
If they dont turn up  :alf:
calamity
Posts: 8 524

Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: March 16, 2022, 09:45:04 PM »
Doing alright so far, famous last words
whighams_wig
Posts: 155


« Reply #3 on: March 16, 2022, 10:00:41 PM »
230 on another flat pitch in a day.
Boycott used to get tortured for a slow day like this, 
headset
Posts: 4 778


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:13:48 AM »
the plus is we are not getting skittled out in a day or so. So a slow rate or not at least the top order are getting runs and that's key in your first innings building a big total to work with.

That said you would expect us to get runs against the Windies.

day 3 in a test often gives you an indicator of where it might be heading.
headset
Posts: 4 778


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:30:43 AM »
a big total and a great second day with the bat for England. It would have been nice had we got the Windies 2 or 3 out for 71-1.


that said after recent and past tets you will take what's on the scoreboard.

a massive 3rd day of the test that might well tell us what outcome to expect at the end of today.

the draw or an England win is in play as things stand - the pitch favours batting - so its going to be a tough hard day for the bowlers

https://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/west-indies-v-england/36364
SuperBok
Posts: 833



« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:59:15 PM »
the difference from being "half decent" and "good" is to have a top quality spinner

we havent
