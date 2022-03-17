Welcome,
March 17, 2022, 12:45:47 PM
Second Test
Topic: Second Test (Read 130 times)
Robbso
Posts: 15 974
Second Test
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:00:59 AM »
2pm can we finally win a match.
Minge
Posts: 10 873
Superstar
Re: Second Test
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:09:24 AM »
If they dont turn up
calamity
Posts: 8 523
Crabamity
Re: Second Test
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:04 PM »
Doing alright so far, famous last words
whighams_wig
Posts: 155
Re: Second Test
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:41 PM »
230 on another flat pitch in a day.
Boycott used to get tortured for a slow day like this,
headset
Posts: 4 768
Re: Second Test
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:13:48 AM »
the plus is we are not getting skittled out in a day or so. So a slow rate or not at least the top order are getting runs and that's key in your first innings building a big total to work with.
That said you would expect us to get runs against the Windies.
day 3 in a test often gives you an indicator of where it might be heading.
