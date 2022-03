kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 100





Posts: 3 100

Re: Zelensky says progress of peace talks is realistic « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:17:35 PM » It's the only way out, and then the world can take a collective sigh of relief.

There is no county to beat Russia, only the USA and that could end very badly.

So he has to reject NATO membership and reject EU expansion. Seems reasonable enough.