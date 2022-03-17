Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 17, 2022, 10:32:49 PM
Author Topic: Erling Haaland will earn over £500,000 A WEEK at Man City  (Read 126 times)
« on: Yesterday at 08:28:33 AM »
it looks like they have his signature - it s some poke that - when is it going to all calm down wages-wise - wait until the Geordies start throwing their wedge about.

As crazy as it sounds I'm sure in my lifetime I will see a million pound-a-week footballer - which in the grand scheme of things is obscene.

it will come within the next 5/10 years would be my guess.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10616769/Erling-Haaland-earn-500-000-WEEK-Man-City-join-Borussia-Dortmund.html?ito=push-notification&ci=dVPJFIIof
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:44:03 AM »
Will pay over £200k tax each week though .
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:44:31 AM »
Think the million pound a week footballer already exists, would be surprised if Messi and Ronaldo weren't earning that at their peak with all income streams included.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:00:17 PM »
Remembering some outrage back in the day about TLF's 5 figure pay deal!
