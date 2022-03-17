headset

Erling Haaland will earn over £500,000 A WEEK at Man City



As crazy as it sounds I'm sure in my lifetime I will see a million pound-a-week footballer - which in the grand scheme of things is obscene.



it will come within the next 5/10 years would be my guess.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10616769/Erling-Haaland-earn-500-000-WEEK-Man-City-join-Borussia-Dortmund.html?ito=push-notification&ci=dVPJFIIof it looks like they have his signature - it s some poke that - when is it going to all calm down wages-wise - wait until the Geordies start throwing their wedge about.