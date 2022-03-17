Welcome,
March 17, 2022, 03:51:01 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cheltenham Day 2
Author
Topic: Cheltenham Day 2 (Read 126 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 759
Cheltenham Day 2
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:03:09 AM
headsets back on the £1 placepots again today hoping for more luck today.......
in it to win it - good luck today fellow punters!
8. Three Stripe Life
Leg 1: 13:30 Cheltenham
3. Bravemansgame
Leg 2: 14:10 Cheltenham
13. Drop The Anchor
Leg 3: 14:50 Cheltenham
5. Nube Negra
Leg 4: 15:30 Cheltenham
13. Shady Operator
Leg 5: 16:10 Cheltenham
8. Buddy Rich
Leg 6: 16:50 Cheltenham
Placepot Totepool / 1 Line at £1.00 per line
in the last race 50p e/w
Houlanbatordechais Each Way
17:30 Cheltenham - Paying 4 Places instead of 3
14/1
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
by headset
»
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 523
Crabamity
Re: Cheltenham Day 2
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:27:19 AM
Love a non-runner you pal
Logged
