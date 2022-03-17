Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Cheltenham Day 2  (Read 126 times)
« on: Yesterday at 08:03:09 AM »
headsets back on the  £1 placepots again today hoping for more luck today.......

in it to win it - good luck today fellow punters!


8. Three Stripe Life
Leg 1: 13:30 Cheltenham

3. Bravemansgame
Leg 2: 14:10 Cheltenham

13. Drop The Anchor
Leg 3: 14:50 Cheltenham

5. Nube Negra
Leg 4: 15:30 Cheltenham

13. Shady Operator
Leg 5: 16:10 Cheltenham

8. Buddy Rich
Leg 6: 16:50 Cheltenham
Placepot Totepool / 1 Line at £1.00 per line






in the last race 50p e/w

Houlanbatordechais  Each Way
17:30 Cheltenham - Paying 4 Places instead of 3

14/1
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:06:30 AM by headset » Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:27:19 AM »
Love a non-runner you pal  klins
Logged
