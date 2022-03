Cheeky, arrogant cunts. Did they think it was fair when a dodgy fucking Russian bought them and bankrolled them to glory. Fuck em, I never had sympathy for the twats in the first place, even less now

Every match Chelsea plays from now on, and no matter what competition, would have no fans!



Can't see it happening, but if it did, and Chelsea went on to reach the final, then that would have to be behind closed doors too! They would deny a set of fans the opportunity to go to an FA Cup final because of "sporting integrity"?

Every match Chelsea plays from now on, and no matter what competition, would have no fans!

They really are disgustingly pathetic!