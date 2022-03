Robbso

The young woman who is an editor at the news station which was carrying out a live broadcast on Russian TV. Fucking hell, some bottle that lass. She interrupted the broadcast with a homemade placard objecting to the war. She's married with 2 kids and probably looking at 15 year in the gulag.