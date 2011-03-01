Welcome,
March 16, 2022, 11:45:58 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
Author
Topic: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up (Read 251 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 759
former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
«
on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:25:40 AM
with his wife - little man syndrome
she is worth a rattle like.. how he pulled that fuck knows - money at a guess
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10609257/Police-called-home-Commons-bully-John-Bercow-bust-wife-Sally.html#comments
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 096
Re: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:50:00 AM
She's probably after fucking someone else again
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 527
Re: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:49:39 AM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 09:25:40 AM
little man syndrome
Very common that. They always seem angry with the world for the hand they have been dealt.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 538
Re: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:33:50 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 11:49:39 AM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 09:25:40 AM
little man syndrome
Very common that. They always seem angry with the world for the hand they have been dealt.
Are
you
small, Bernie?
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 527
Re: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 01:25:09 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:33:50 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 11:49:39 AM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 09:25:40 AM
little man syndrome
Very common that. They always seem angry with the world for the hand they have been dealt.
Are
you
small, Bernie?
No....but then i'm not angry either
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 759
Re: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:15:42 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 11:49:39 AM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 09:25:40 AM
little man syndrome
Very common that. They always seem angry with the world for the hand they have been dealt.
one guess will do thanks!
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 520
Crabamity
Re: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 09:47:34 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 01:25:09 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:33:50 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 11:49:39 AM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 09:25:40 AM
little man syndrome
Very common that. They always seem angry with the world for the hand they have been dealt.
Are
you
small, Bernie?
No....but then i'm not angry either
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 527
Re: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 11:41:12 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 09:47:34 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 01:25:09 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:33:50 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 11:49:39 AM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 09:25:40 AM
little man syndrome
Very common that. They always seem angry with the world for the hand they have been dealt.
Are
you
small, Bernie?
No....but then i'm not angry either
Ice water in my veins me lad
Logged
