March 15, 2022, 11:59:41 AM
former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
Author
Topic: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up (Read 81 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 730
former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
«
on:
Today
at 09:25:40 AM »
with his wife - little man syndrome
she is worth a rattle like.. how he pulled that fuck knows - money at a guess
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10609257/Police-called-home-Commons-bully-John-Bercow-bust-wife-Sally.html#comments
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 089
Re: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:50:00 AM »
She's probably after fucking someone else again
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 524
Re: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:49:39 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 09:25:40 AM
little man syndrome
Very common that. They always seem angry with the world for the hand they have been dealt.
