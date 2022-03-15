Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2022, 11:59:41 AM
Author Topic: former Speaker John Bercow in domestic bust up  (Read 81 times)
« on: Today at 09:25:40 AM »
with his wife - little man syndrome


she is worth a rattle like.. how he pulled that fuck knows - money at a guess



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10609257/Police-called-home-Commons-bully-John-Bercow-bust-wife-Sally.html#comments
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:50:00 AM »
She's probably after fucking someone else again
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:49:39 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 09:25:40 AM
little man syndrome




Very common that. They always seem angry with the world for the hand they have been dealt.
