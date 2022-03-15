Welcome,
March 15, 2022, 06:22:43 PM
Cheltenham day 1
Author
Topic: Cheltenham day 1
headset
Cheltenham day 1
The headsets £1 placepot is now on. Good luck for any of you lot punting on the festivele.
Have a good one.
Placepot Totepool
1 Lines
Leg 1: 13:30 Cheltenham
3. Dysart Dynamo
Leg 2: 14:10 Cheltenham
11. Riviere D'etel
Leg 3: 14:50 Cheltenham
3. Does He Know
Leg 4: 15:30 Cheltenham
10. Honeysuckle
Leg 5: 16:10 Cheltenham
9. Queens Brook
Leg 6: 16:50 Cheltenham
3. Brazil
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Cheltenham day 1
Ben Dundee EW paying 5 places 14:50
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Cheltenham day 1
6 places on Paddys
headset
Re: Cheltenham day 1
my placepot down in the first race
here is hoping for better luck tonight with my boro bets
headset
Re: Cheltenham day 1
3rd race in and still haven't had a place - I am only glad I don't bet big - I would be kicked out of the house by now
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Cheltenham day 1
Ive got £106
Riding on Rachel Blackmores next !
headset
Re: Cheltenham day 1
you could be in with a shout there...fingers crossed for you
headset
Re: Cheltenham day 1
I've got a free bet in the last race of the day on - Run wild Fred
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Cheltenham day 1
Done my bolloks Im first day -£400
