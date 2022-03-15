Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2022, 06:22:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cheltenham day 1  (Read 182 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:57:32 AM »
The headsets £1 placepot is now on. Good luck for any of you lot punting on the festivele.

Have a good one.


Placepot Totepool
1 Lines
Leg 1: 13:30 Cheltenham
3. Dysart Dynamo

Leg 2: 14:10 Cheltenham
11. Riviere D'etel

Leg 3: 14:50 Cheltenham
3. Does He Know

Leg 4: 15:30 Cheltenham
10. Honeysuckle

Leg 5: 16:10 Cheltenham
9. Queens Brook

Leg 6: 16:50 Cheltenham
3. Brazil
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:23:50 PM »
Ben Dundee EW paying 5 places 14:50
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:24:44 PM »
6 places on Paddys

Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:36:25 PM »
my placepot down in the first race souey

here is hoping for better luck tonight with my boro bets :mido:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:02:38 PM »
3rd race in and still haven't had a place - I am only glad I don't bet big - I would be kicked out of the house by now monkey
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:41:13 PM »
Ive got £106
Riding on Rachel Blackmores next !
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:45:19 PM »
you could be in with a shout there...fingers crossed for you :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:47:16 PM »
I've got a free bet in the last race of the day on - Run wild Fred
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:00:32 PM »
Done my bolloks Im first day -£400
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 