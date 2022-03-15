headset

Posts: 4 740 Cheltenham day 1 « on: Today at 07:57:32 AM » The headsets £1 placepot is now on. Good luck for any of you lot punting on the festivele.



Have a good one.





Placepot Totepool

1 Lines

Leg 1: 13:30 Cheltenham

3. Dysart Dynamo



Leg 2: 14:10 Cheltenham

11. Riviere D'etel



Leg 3: 14:50 Cheltenham

3. Does He Know



Leg 4: 15:30 Cheltenham

10. Honeysuckle



Leg 5: 16:10 Cheltenham

9. Queens Brook



Leg 6: 16:50 Cheltenham

3. Brazil

Reply #3 on: Today at 03:36:25 PM



here is hoping for better luck tonight with my boro bets my placepot down in the first racehere is hoping for better luck tonight with my boro bets

Reply #4 on: Today at 04:02:38 PM
3rd race in and still haven't had a place - I am only glad I don't bet big - I would be kicked out of the house by now

Reply #6 on: Today at 04:45:19 PM
you could be in with a shout there...fingers crossed for you