Cheltenham day 1 « on: Today at 07:57:32 AM » The headsets 1 placepot is now on. Good luck for any of you lot punting on the festivele.



Have a good one.





Placepot Totepool

1 Lines

Leg 1: 13:30 Cheltenham

3. Dysart Dynamo



Leg 2: 14:10 Cheltenham

11. Riviere D'etel



Leg 3: 14:50 Cheltenham

3. Does He Know



Leg 4: 15:30 Cheltenham

10. Honeysuckle



Leg 5: 16:10 Cheltenham

9. Queens Brook



Leg 6: 16:50 Cheltenham

3. Brazil