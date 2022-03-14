headset

Posts: 4 717 Husband hacked off pregnant mums hair « on: Today at 04:30:28 PM »



where is the justice in that?





the legal system in this country is fucked and definitely is fucked here in Cleveland



the system wants cleansing from solicitors to top judges. No wonder the streets are full of idiots.









https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/husband-hacked-pregnant-mums-hair-23381028#comments-wrapper



