Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 14, 2022, 05:39:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Husband hacked off pregnant mums hair  (Read 37 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 717


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:30:28 PM »
and then stabbed her - the fucking animal only got 23 months.

where is the justice in that?


the legal system in this country is fucked and definitely is fucked here in Cleveland

the system wants cleansing from solicitors to top judges. No wonder the streets are full of idiots.




https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/husband-hacked-pregnant-mums-hair-23381028#comments-wrapper
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 520


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:34:55 PM »
Awful

Hate wife beaters and men who threaten women. Disgusting scum.  :wanker:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 