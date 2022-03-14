Welcome,
March 14, 2022, 05:39:50 PM
Husband hacked off pregnant mums hair
Author
Topic: Husband hacked off pregnant mums hair
headset
Husband hacked off pregnant mums hair
and then stabbed her - the fucking animal only got 23 months.
where is the justice in that?
the legal system in this country is fucked and definitely is fucked here in Cleveland
the system wants cleansing from solicitors to top judges. No wonder the streets are full of idiots.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/husband-hacked-pregnant-mums-hair-23381028#comments-wrapper
Bernie
Re: Husband hacked off pregnant mums hair
Awful
Hate wife beaters and men who threaten women. Disgusting scum.
