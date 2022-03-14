Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Beijing accuses US of spreading disinformation  (Read 49 times)
« on: Today at 04:01:34 PM »
the tiddlywinks now getting in the act - that's all we need monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10610135/Ukraine-war-Russia-asking-CHINA-military-aid-invasion-falters-warns.html
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:36:55 PM »
Not looking good is it.

Time to start brushing up on this again?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6U9T3R3EQg
