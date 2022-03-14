Welcome,
March 14, 2022, 05:39:31 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Beijing accuses US of spreading disinformation
Author
Topic: Beijing accuses US of spreading disinformation
headset
Posts: 4 717
Beijing accuses US of spreading disinformation
Today
at 04:01:34 PM »
the tiddlywinks now getting in the act - that's all we need
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10610135/Ukraine-war-Russia-asking-CHINA-military-aid-invasion-falters-warns.html
Bernie
Posts: 7 520
Re: Beijing accuses US of spreading disinformation
Today
at 04:36:55 PM »
Not looking good is it.
Time to start brushing up on this again?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6U9T3R3EQg
