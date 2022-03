headset

Offline



Posts: 4 717





Posts: 4 717 Boris WILL take 2,200 pay rise for MPs next month « on: Today at 03:59:11 PM »



it will be interesting to see if any knock it back .



the greedy bastards if they take it.



the waste of fucking space half of them anyhow.



No shame!





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10611003/Boris-2-200-pay-rise-MPs-month.html?ito=push-notification&ci=GVEIDvm9ws& what a piss-take and kick in the teeth to joe public.it will be interesting to see if any knock it back .the greedy bastards if they take it.the waste of fucking space half of them anyhow.No shame! Logged