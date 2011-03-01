Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2022, 11:31:21 PM
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Birmingham - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 343 times)
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 08:51:42 AM »
Hope everyone had a good weekend  :like:

Another away game this time against 19th places Brum

I always have a guess as to who starts up front. Im going to go Balogun/Connolly

Still no McGree.

And Indid read this weekend in the Gazette that Wilder is after a left sided center back. Ciaran Clark has been linked



Winston
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:53:28 AM »
Game is on Sky red button.

You can still watch via fire stick if you have now tv. Just click home and scroll down to extras
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:30:25 AM »
Mark Viduka liked a Brum away day !
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:52 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:30:25 AM
Mark Viduka liked a Brum away day !

I do as well. I think its our favourite away pub
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:50:30 AM »
https://www.theanchordigbeth.com/
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:55:54 AM »
30 points still to play for - so expect a few more twists and turns - as things stand the current top 3 will at least bag a play-off place - so technically 3 places still up for grabs IMO.

I think we need a win tonight more to get the monkey of not winning away from home for a long time off our back. Rather than a must-win to stay in the hunt.


we cant blow Birmingham and, Peterborough like we did Barnsley,and Bristol City can we.

we won't make the playoffs on home form alone is my only current prediction at this moment in time

away win expected tonight but how often have we said that of late.
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:08:29 AM »
Ill settle for nothing less than 6 nowt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:59:33 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:08:29 AM
Ill settle for nothing less than 6 nowt

Fuck off Robbso - that hasn't worked at all recently (ever)

I'll settle for one nout, a Birmingham clearance hitting ref in back of his head and flying in.
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:03:40 AM »
One day Ill be able to say, told you so. Then you can eat the biggest humble pie ever produced. Twat rava
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:31:52 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:03:40 AM
One day Ill be able to say, told you so. Then you can eat the biggest humble pie ever produced. Twat rava

First man to eat humble pie in a fucking cemetary

What's our biggest away win in memory? Was Swansea 5-nil?
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:47:19 AM »
I fucking hate negativity.



Dunno to be honest. Terry Cochrane scored a fucking beauty in that cup game. Good old normanby(Irish lad) :homer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:35:01 PM »
The violence was rather old school  :alf: klins klins
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:07:30 PM »
If I remember rightly I was pretending to serve my country then so missed loads of games, about 6 years worth. Never mind it made me a good at polishing stuff :alf:
headset
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:53:23 PM »
tonight's bets are on.

the teams are in the tunnel monkey

Marcus Tavernier
Middlesbrough 2-0
First Goal Scorer66/1
Birmingham v Middlesbrough
19:45, Today
Stake:
£1.00


Folarin Balogun
Middlesbrough 3-1
First Goal Scorer50/1
Birmingham v Middlesbrough
19:45, Today
Stake:
£1.00

Dael Fry
14/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Birmingham v Middlesbrough
19:45, Today
Stake:
£1.00


Isaiah Jones
19/4
Anytime Goalscorer
Birmingham v Middlesbrough
19:45, Today
Stake:
£1.00

Josh Coburn
6/1
Last Goal Scorer
Birmingham v Middlesbrough
19:45, Today
Stake:
£1.00


CMON BORO !
plazmuh
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:20:04 PM »


 :like:
kippers
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:28:07 PM »
To win this tonight we have to be up and at em from the off.
Pissing about at the back will see us beat again.
Tavernier has to lead a charge on the left and not drift too much from that role.

No excuses for forwards tonight. Get scoring or fuck off.
Winston
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:48:54 PM »
Im guessing theres no action replays again
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:51:55 PM »
2 sides of their stadium completely empty of fans........are they under sanctions?
kippers
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:00:47 PM »
Fry needs to cut out these passes to midfielders with a 50/50 chance of getting the ball. Or is the midfield not moving around much?
Winston
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:10:24 PM »
 :mido:

Connolly
kippers
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:13:20 PM »
Get in
headset
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:21:06 PM »
get in ....was it, Connelly, though the commentary argument is in play - I would like to see that from behind the goal.

I will give him but would not put my life on it.

1 nowt anyhow that's a certainty
Winston
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:36:16 PM »
0 - 2 Connolly, Balogun
Winston
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:38:04 PM »
Currently sat in 5th (play off places)
Robbso
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:39:07 PM »
1-0 disallowed
headset
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:39:17 PM »
1.0 up at halftime will do me.

it's still a nerve scoreline but it is about the 3pts & win tonight and not so much the scoreline.

so  1 - 0 or 6-0 will do me after 90 minutes

another goal from us probably seals the points .


the delay for the 2nd was poor maybe the right decision though....
kippers
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:41:33 PM »
Satisfied with that 1st half.
How can the liner change his mind like that?
He saw it, ran with it, goal scored and then fucking flags???
Word about Balogun, he really need to stop the jazzy bits. If he concentrated on the simple things he would be a much better player and we would be a much better team for it.
Winston
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:50:49 PM »
It did look offside

headset
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:52:42 PM »
I thought it was like... we need another one so we can all relax - i don't fancy the last 10 minutes with us only 1-0 up ..i will take it after the whistle like monkey
headset
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:00:44 PM »
a big miss  - you shouldn't miss penalties in all fairness.


all still to play for
headset
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:06:08 PM »
famous last words here I read a stat or got told a stat today we are the only team in championship i think not to have a penna against us....don't say I don't tell you nowt monkey
headset
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:12:10 PM »
get in...cracker of a goal...its ours to throw away now...



oh chrissy wilder said.....
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:12:40 PM »
Bagaloon  :homer:
Winston
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:14:21 PM »
I reckon theres another goal to be had ere
kippers
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:17:59 PM »
Deffo
headset
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:19:43 PM »
agree with maddo - bola over hit that one or Tavernier was in
headset
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:23:42 PM »
15 or so minutes on the clock - it will be poor from us if we blow this one @ 2-0 up.


top 6 and Chelsea in the cup here we come monkey
kippers
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:39:29 PM »
Top performance this, in particular Paddy, Dijksteel and Tav.
I am also becoming a bit of a fan of Lumley
headset
« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:42:09 PM »
 a tricky first half when they could have bagged a couple - never in doubt from the second half with a missed pen thrown in.

Bring on the Chelsea next and some unfinished business...UTB
Winston
« Reply #39 on: Today at 11:07:35 PM »
Thought they deserved the win

 Good to see both forwards get a goal each
