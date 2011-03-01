Winston

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Birmingham - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: Yesterday at 08:51:42 AM »



Another away game this time against 19th places Brum



I always have a guess as to who starts up front. Im going to go Balogun/Connolly



Still no McGree.



And Indid read this weekend in the Gazette that Wilder is after a left sided center back. Ciaran Clark has been linked







Winston

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Birmingham - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:53:28 AM » Game is on Sky red button.



You can still watch via fire stick if you have now tv. Just click home and scroll down to extras

headset

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Birmingham - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:55:54 AM » 30 points still to play for - so expect a few more twists and turns - as things stand the current top 3 will at least bag a play-off place - so technically 3 places still up for grabs IMO.



I think we need a win tonight more to get the monkey of not winning away from home for a long time off our back. Rather than a must-win to stay in the hunt.





we cant blow Birmingham and, Peterborough like we did Barnsley,and Bristol City can we.



we won't make the playoffs on home form alone is my only current prediction at this moment in time



away win expected tonight but how often have we said that of late.

Robbso

Posts: 15 966 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Birmingham - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:47:19 AM »







Dunno to be honest. Terry Cochrane scored a fucking beauty in that cup game. Good old normanby(Irish lad) I fucking hate negativity.Dunno to be honest. Terry Cochrane scored a fucking beauty in that cup game. Good old normanby(Irish lad)

Robbso

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Birmingham - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:07:30 PM » If I remember rightly I was pretending to serve my country then so missed loads of games, about 6 years worth. Never mind it made me a good at polishing stuff

headset

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Birmingham - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:53:23 PM »



the teams are in the tunnel



Marcus Tavernier

Middlesbrough 2-0

First Goal Scorer66/1

Birmingham v Middlesbrough

19:45, Today

Stake:

£1.00





Folarin Balogun

Middlesbrough 3-1

First Goal Scorer50/1

Birmingham v Middlesbrough

19:45, Today

Stake:

£1.00



Dael Fry

14/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Birmingham v Middlesbrough

19:45, Today

Stake:

£1.00





Isaiah Jones

19/4

Anytime Goalscorer

Birmingham v Middlesbrough

19:45, Today

Stake:

£1.00



Josh Coburn

6/1

Last Goal Scorer

Birmingham v Middlesbrough

19:45, Today

Stake:

£1.00





CMON BORO !

kippers

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Birmingham - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:28:07 PM » To win this tonight we have to be up and at em from the off.

Pissing about at the back will see us beat again.

Tavernier has to lead a charge on the left and not drift too much from that role.



No excuses for forwards tonight. Get scoring or fuck off.