Author Topic: rebel wilson is embarrassing  (Read 248 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 09:23:17 PM »
at the Baftas

who tf thought she would be a good host......ffs?
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:56:37 PM »
Briefly encountered her a few years back, one of those things that happens sometimes. Everyone thinks you'll be great till it goes live. Is it Fleetwood/Fox bad?
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:54:59 AM »
The Baftas are embarrassing
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:58:21 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:54:59 AM
The Baftas are embarrassing



The outfits are shocking - they all look a right mess.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10609111/Lily-James-puts-stopping-display-British-Vogue-Tiffany-party.html#comments
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:36:56 PM »
The BBC thought Rebel Wilson 'made an assured hosting debut' 
