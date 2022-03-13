Welcome,
March 13, 2022, 10:18:55 PM
News:
rebel wilson is embarrassing
Author
Topic: rebel wilson is embarrassing (Read 38 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 439
rebel wilson is embarrassing
«
on:
Today
at 09:23:17 PM »
at the Baftas
who tf thought she would be a good host......ffs?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 380
Re: rebel wilson is embarrassing
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:56:37 PM »
Briefly encountered her a few years back, one of those things that happens sometimes. Everyone thinks you'll be great till it goes live. Is it Fleetwood/Fox bad?
Logged
